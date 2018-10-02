Windows 10 October 2018 Update: How to use cloud clipboard

Ever accidentally lost some copied text in Windows? A new feature in the forthcoming Windows 10 October 2018 Update could help you out.

The updated OS will offer a history of the text and images you previously copied via the new Cloud Clipboard feature. It'll even let you pin frequently used content to the clipboard permanently.

How to use Windows 10's Cloud Clipboard:

1. To bring up the cloud clipboard menu, hit the Windows key + V. This will cause the cloud clipboard to appear, showing the content previously clipped and copied — including text, HTML and images less than 1MB in size. Copied text in this clipboard history can also be shared across all devices that are signed into the same Microsoft account, providing that text is less than 100kb in size.

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

2. To select a piece of content from the clipboard history, left click on it.

3. Next time you select paste from the dropdown menu or hit Ctrl + V you will paste that selected content.

4. To make a piece of content permanently available in the cloud clipboard you can pin that content to the menu. Mouse over the content you want to keep and left click the horizontal push-pin icon on the right-hand side of that item, the icon should switch to a diagonal position, indicating it is pinned.

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

5. To unpin content from the clipboard clip, left click the diagonal push-pin icon and it should return to a horizontal position.

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

6. To delete an item from the cloud clipboard, left click the cross icon in the top right of that content in the menu. To remove all items from the clould clipboard click the words Clear all at the top of the cloud clipboard menu.

How to customize and empty cloud clipboard

1. Go to Settings -> System -> Clipboard.

2. To enable/disable the clipboard history and toggle the button under Clipboard history.

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

3. To enable/disable a shared clipboard history across different devices logged into the same Microsoft account, hit the button Get started under Sync across devices, and you will be asked to verify your Microsoft account. Each device will need to be running the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

4. To clear your clipboard, hit the Clear button under the heading Clear clipboard data.

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

