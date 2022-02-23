You’re always looking for ways to be your most productive. From software alternatives to comfortable workspaces, we all just want to find a workflow that makes sense for us. And if you discovered at the office that you love to stand while working, you’re probably missing it while working from home. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank on an entirely new standing desk. The Poplar Standsome Slim Standing Desk offers a clever, budget-friendly alternative. It’s on sale for just $174.99 (normally $179).

This gorgeously crafted standing desk converter works as an attachment or enhancement to your desk or as its very own height-adjustable desk. It all depends on how you want to use it. On the working level, you have enough space for a notebook, tablet, pad or to use it as a bookcase thanks to a surface of 19.7 inches by 12 inches. It has four enclosed silicone feet that prevent scratches on your surfaces while also ensuring your space doesn’t slide while you’re typing. You can easily adjust the height level with spaces to plug in the shelf, making it suitable for anybody over 5-foot-3 inches tall.

When the Standsome arrives, it’ll be disassembled. However, thanks to the simple plug-in elements, you can assemble it in just a minute. That simple design is part of the reason it has earned so many awards. In 2021, the Standsome won a Green Product Award Pre-Selection and was nominated for a German Sustainability Design Award. In 2020, it won an InGM Innovation-Pitch Award, and was a Hessian Startup Awards 2018 Winner.

Find out why this clever standing desk has been so well-reviewed and accoladed around the world. Right now, you can get the Poplar Standsome Slim Standing Desk for 2% off $179 at just $174.99. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay for a full standing desk.

