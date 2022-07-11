These five TechRepublic Academy offerings will help you develop an ideal work-from-home setup.

As more Americans than ever are working from home today, many are wondering how to do their best work from home. It’s definitely easier said than done sometimes with so many distractions. To help you be your best when you’re working from home, we’ve rounded up a few items that can make your life easier: And they’re all on sale.

Top 5 work from home essentials

The WFH Like a Pro Bundle

Need a little help to tap into your best self? This six-course bundle can help. You’ll cover essential work from home skills for Zoom, leveraging technology, project management and marketing automation..

Get The WFH Like a Pro Bundle for $29.99 (normally $1,200).

Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch

Want to step away for a little while, but don’t want to miss any important notifications? This budget-friendly smartwatch keeps you connected to your most important devices. It offers a range of activity and health tracking features to help you keep in the best physical and mental state.

Get the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch for $49.99 (normally $159).

ASUS 10.1″ 16GB Chromebook Flip (Refurbished)

Chromebooks are great tools for anyone who is always on the go when they’re working, and this refurbished model is available for 75% off. The 2015 Flip runs Chrome OS and has a 1.8GHz processor for seamless multitasking.

Get the ASUS 10.1″ 16GB Chromebook Flip (Refurbished) for $59.99 (normally $249).

CHRGER™ Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

If you’re headed out to a coffee shop or library, you don’t want to get blindsided by a dead battery. This ultra-portable gadget packs 8,000mAh of power to let you charge your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone all at once.

Get the CHRGER™ Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $69.99 (normally $109).

JBL Reflect Mini 2 Wireless Headphones Blue – Certified Refurbished Retail Box

Turn your soundtrack up and do your best work no matter where you are. These high-end sport earbuds deliver premium JBL sound in a convenient package that offers seamless touch controls and up to ten hours of battery on a single charge.

Get the JBL Reflect Mini 2 Wireless Headphones for $79.98 (normally $99).

Prices and availability are subject to change.