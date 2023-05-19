From business reports to entire books, this app provides the perfect writing workflow.

What is a tweet worth? Nothing. How about a blog post? Not much more. But take the time to write a book, an entire course, or an in-depth case study, and you will definitely end up with something of value.

Scrivener 3 is an award-winning writing app that helps you compose this kind of long-form content.

When we need to write, most of us instinctively open our favorite word processor. But the truth is that these apps are primarily designed for formatting text documents, not helping you write.

Scrivener 3 is completely different. Used by many best-selling authors, the software provides a clean, distraction-free workspace for writing. No matter how many words you put down, it keeps moving smoothly.

You can either write in one long stream, Cormac McCarthy style, or put down your ideas in sections. These sections appear in the sidebar outliner tool, and you can easily rearrange them later. It’s a great way to see the bigger picture.

Also in the sidebar, you can access notes, references, and any characters you have stored in the app. If you need to reference a document, you can open it right alongside your draft.

Once you have completed your draft, you can condense all your work into one seamless document. Scrivener 3 offers a variety of printing, self-publishing, and export options — including the ability to move your work to a final draft.

Scrivener 3 earned an impressive 4.5/5 stars from PCMag, and Capterra users have awarded the app an average of 4.7/5 stars.

