Sharing a webinar or tutorial can be an effective way to attract potential customers. However, viewers are pretty demanding nowadays. They want to see more than someone talking to a webcam. That’s where XSplit Broadcaster can help.

This powerful production software lets you deliver better videos and live streams with professional-grade effects and transitions, various types of media and optimized audio. It’s normally priced at $200, but you can get a lifetime license today for only $59.99.

Around 9 in every 10 internet users watch video content at least once a week. And each week, around 27% of people watch live streams. That includes your ideal customers.

Clearly, video can help you grow your business. But only if your content is compelling enough to keep viewers interested. With XSplit Broadcaster, producing great video content is surprisingly easy.

This all-in-one streaming and recording app is packed with features. You can choose from a range of built-in broadcast effects, animations and transitions, while the chroma key tool opens up green screen possibilities.

You can also pull up images, video clips, gifs and other media, and switch between scenes. Basically, anything you might see on a professional livestream can be recreated with this software.

In terms of audio, you can use XSplit Broadcaster to adjust the levels in each scene and reduce background noise. There’s even a built-in equalizer.

Users love it. XSplit Broadcaster has a solid 4.1/5 stars on Capterra, where user Chanice I. said, “It is easy to use, feature-rich, and offers great stability.”

Order XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) at TechRepublic Academy for only $59.99 and get this versatile software on a lifetime subscription — that’s $140 off, only for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.