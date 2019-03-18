How to reset your Android home screen back to the default

Find out how to reset your Android smartphone to the default home screen.

How to reset your Android home screen What do you do if you want to reset the Android home screen to the default? TechRepublic's Jack Wallen explains.

Editor's note on March 18, 2019: This Android tip was first published in November 2013. Since then, we have included a video tutorial, added steps for Android Oreo and later, and updated the related resources.

This will work regardless of what Android device you have*, although I'm going to assume that you're using Android 4.x. (* For Android Oreo and later, follow the steps at the end of the article.) The primary difference you might find is the home screen default used by your device. For example, the Samsung Galaxy line uses the TouchWiz home screen, whereas the Motorola Moto X uses Launcher. You'll also need to know the name of the launcher that you're currently running (such as Nova or 3D Home). Here's how to reset to the default.

SEE: Job description: Android developer (Tech Pro Research)

Open the Settings app. Locate Apps or Application Manager (depending upon which device you use). Swipe the screen to the left to get to the All tab. Scroll down until you locate the currently running home screen. Scroll down until you see the Clear Defaults button (Figure A). Tap Clear Defaults.

Figure A

Resetting the defaults on a Verizon-branded Motorola Moto X.