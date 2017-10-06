16 bit windows subsystem in windows 2000
It really depends on what the virtual device driver is used for. My first recommendation would be to go into safe mode by starting up your machine and, before it says 'starting Windows...', tap on the F5 key until a menu comes up and choose the safemode. If it still does it after this, then you have a windows issue and will need to reinstall your windows operating system, or, in some instances, restore the system, which usually wipes all the contents of the system and remakes it like when you first got it. the only other option is to get someone who is confortable fooling around in the system registry and try to isolate the driver, which will either be under the current_config or the local_machine hkey. Hope this helps!!
I had the same problem. Microsoft TechNet addresses how to fix this exact error message. Go to:
http://support.microsoft.com/directory/article.asp?ID=KB;EN-US;Q254914
If the link doesn't take you there, then go to their Home Page at: http://www.microsoft.com/technet
In the left pane, click "Troubleshooting and Support"
In the middle pane, under "Resources\Troubleshooting", click "Search the Knowledge Base (KB)"
Under "my search is about:" select "Windows NT Workstation 4.0"
Under "My question is:", type, "virtual device driver format in the registry is invalid"
Leave all other options as they are.
What should i do to get rid off appearing again andagain
