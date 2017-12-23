Search

3 more charges for Palin's email hacker

By Oz_Media ·
As usual, the defense have criticized the initial charges and the prosecution now redefines the initial charge into three new charges.

http://www.adn.com/palin/story/716863.html

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/03/09/palin_hacker_recharged/

