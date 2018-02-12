Search

43% of all online login attempts are made by hackers

Content delivery network Akamai says nearly half of all online login attempts are performed by cybercriminals trying to break into accounts containing sensitive user data.

Regardless of whether Akamai understates the threat, this statistic should be alarming to anyone who operates—or uses—a website that stores personally identifying information or financial details like credit card numbers or bank accounts.

Webmasters and users should be especially concerned if they work in, or make frequent use of, the hospitality industry: Akamai says that 82% of login attempts on hotel and travel-related sites were malicious.

Do Internet users need to take responsibility for the safety and security of their online accounts? or does the responsibility fall with the site operators? Let us know in the comments below!

Read the Full TechRepublic Article: 43% of all online login attempts are made by hackers trying to break into your account
