Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Security Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
0
-
1
-
2
43% of all online login attempts are made by hackers
Regardless of whether Akamai understates the threat, this statistic should be alarming to anyone who operates—or uses—a website that stores personally identifying information or financial details like credit card numbers or bank accounts.
Webmasters and users should be especially concerned if they work in, or make frequent use of, the hospitality industry: Akamai says that 82% of login attempts on hotel and travel-related sites were malicious.
Do Internet users need to take responsibility for the safety and security of their online accounts? or does the responsibility fall with the site operators? Let us know in the comments below!
Read the Full TechRepublic Article: 43% of all online login attempts are made by hackers trying to break into your account