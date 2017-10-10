5 Years Civilian/5 Years Military Experience

Defense Contractors
With your honorable discharge, you have an "in" for getting a job at most defense contractors.
It's not an automatic "you're hired", but you will be ahead of other equally qualified candidates.
Chas
Thanks
Thanks for the input Chas, I have thought about the government sector but I am still leaning toward going back to the civilian world. My Secret clearance could play a big part in government as well, so I have alot of thinking to do.
times are changing
The 'imaginery' gap between the utilisation of skills in the Defence force and the civilian world is constantly diminishing.
Use your Military experience to your advantage not disadvantage. In some areas of IT the Defence Department is actually ahead in technology not behind.
There is also a lot of ex service personnel happily working away in civilian life ( although I also found it hard to believe years ago when I was leaving the Defence Department ).
good luck!
Thanks
Thanks for the input. It will definetly be a challenge on catching up to "new technology" the military isn't exactly up on the times. I am finishing up my MCSE 2003 and will hopefully have my CSSP by the time I get out. I have the luxury of being on a small 30 person special warfare craft in which I alone am incharge of the ships network. I was able to upgrade to Server 2003, Exchange 2003 and SQL. So I guess thats better than some other ships that are still running NT 4. Thanks agin for the reply.
goodluck
I myself am in the same situation but the diference is that I only have what the military gave me four years of network experience (I was a construction worker before.). I have posted resumes everywhere and have gotten alot of responses. Play your clearance although a secret isnt much by military standards its alot less that a prospective company has to pay for TS and most only want a secret anyway. along with that you have probably been through a supervisory course so now your looking at management positions. along with any courses that you have taken while in the military add up so your sitting pretty in the end. put your resume everywhere you can and see what happens. thats my veiw on it.
Thanks
Thanks Cold,
Good Luck with your job search. I will be outting my resumes out in about 6months, hope everything goes well.
5 Years Civilian/5 Years Military Experience
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.