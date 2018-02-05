Could it be
some part that deals with the battery? If it has something to do with the laptop itself, how would I go about looking for the problem?
Ac adapter fault
The most common fault when the adapter fails to run or charge is not with the adapter but with the connector it plugs into. They get jammed and break loose from the board resulting in the fault you see. A sharp service tech can solve the problem and a sharper one would corect the fault and make it so it won't happen again.
What happened to the original adaptor?
if it died in a puff of smoke or a shower of sparks, it likely did something bad to the laptop.
Someone else here mentioned a damaged/broken power supply connector on the laptop itself...that is very common. Do the symptoms change if you gently wiggle the power supply connection??
The original
adapter's laptop plug part broke off the power connector block. I got a different adapter called a "Targus"(?) recommended to me by a Best Buy employee. It would light up on the power block then the light would fizzle out. The second one I got is a non-brand name but said to work with my model, that one makes the laptop's battery light and power light flicker on and off while beeping.
The symptoms don't change when the cord is wiggled though, but like how you and mjd420nova said, I think it is the main laptop plug inlet.
AC Adaptor for Compaq PP2140 (Model # 1456VQL1T)
