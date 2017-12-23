Answering Access 2007 Notes Question
You can create a table with a field data type of Memo. You can fancy it up with additional fields for date, priority, who's responsible, etc.
Reponse To Answer
Yeah, though of that after my post. But then also thought it would be great if we could attach sticky notes anywhere within access. For example a post-it in the relationships diagram, or stuck to a table etc.
Reply
Sounds like a good suggestion to me :) Could get ugly reading someone else's database though!
Reponse To Answer
Looks like it will have to be a table then. To be honest I'm quite surprised there is not a lot of options given how important documentation is. Maybe in Access 2010.
Access 2007 Notes & Documentation?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.