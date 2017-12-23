Search

Access 2007 Notes & Documentation?

By andy.syd ·
I'm looking for a way to make notes and basic documentation in Access 2007. Basically things I need to do etc. Nothing more than a notepad but within Access. Any ideas?

Answering Access 2007 Notes Question

by jhicks22309 In reply to Access 2007 Notes & Docum ...

You can create a table with a field data type of Memo. You can fancy it up with additional fields for date, priority, who's responsible, etc.

Reponse To Answer

by andy.syd In reply to Answering Access 2007 Not ...

Yeah, though of that after my post. But then also thought it would be great if we could attach sticky notes anywhere within access. For example a post-it in the relationships diagram, or stuck to a table etc.

Reply

by jhicks22309 In reply to Access 2007 Notes & Docum ...

Sounds like a good suggestion to me :) Could get ugly reading someone else's database though!

Reponse To Answer

by andy.syd In reply to Reply

Looks like it will have to be a table then. To be honest I'm quite surprised there is not a lot of options given how important documentation is. Maybe in Access 2010.

