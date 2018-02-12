Collapse -
Access 97 Query Problem
by adel_ibrahim
Just Select (Expression) instead of (Group By) in the column called (SumGold) in the (Query # 2)you will succeed.
regards
Dear Abel,
Well, I don't quite understand why it works, but it WORKS GREAT!!! Thanks so much!
Alan
Access 97 Query Problem
I wrote Query # 1 which has the MemberName AND SHOWS ONLY those records where CardType = "Gold".
That Query works fine.
I then wrote Query # 2 (Source is Query # 1) which has MemberName, The Count of CardType, PrevGold and a column called SumGold.
SumGold is:
SumGold: [CountofCardType]+ [PrevGold}
Query # 2 pops up with a Parameter box asking for CountofCardType. I make NO ENTRY and just click the OK box. I then get the right answers.....
How do I stop the Query from bringing up this Parameter box?????????
I can Email a mini version of the mdb file if that would help you.....
abramowitza@coned.com
Thanks a Lot,
Alan
