Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Access 97 Query Problem

By MRA2 ·
My Database has Member Names (MemberName), Card Type (CardType) and Previous Gold Cards Taken (PrevGold).

I wrote Query # 1 which has the MemberName AND SHOWS ONLY those records where CardType = "Gold".
That Query works fine.

I then wrote Query # 2 (Source is Query # 1) which has MemberName, The Count of CardType, PrevGold and a column called SumGold.

SumGold is:
SumGold: [CountofCardType]+ [PrevGold}

Query # 2 pops up with a Parameter box asking for CountofCardType. I make NO ENTRY and just click the OK box. I then get the right answers.....

How do I stop the Query from bringing up this Parameter box?????????

I can Email a mini version of the mdb file if that would help you.....

abramowitza@coned.com

Thanks a Lot,
Alan

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Access 97 Query Problem

by adel_ibrahim In reply to Access 97 Query Problem

Just Select (Expression) instead of (Group By) in the column called (SumGold) in the (Query # 2)you will succeed.
regards

gravatar
Collapse -

Access 97 Query Problem

by MRA2 In reply to Access 97 Query Problem

Dear Abel,
Well, I don't quite understand why it works, but it WORKS GREAT!!! Thanks so much!

Alan

gravatar
Collapse -

Access 97 Query Problem

by MRA2 In reply to Access 97 Query Problem

Dear Abel,

I don't undrstand why it works, but it works GREAT!!!

Thanks, Alan

gravatar
Collapse -

Access 97 Query Problem

by MRA2 In reply to Access 97 Query Problem

This question was closed by the author

gravatar
Collapse -

Access 97 Query Problem

by MRA2 In reply to Access 97 Query Problem

This question was closed by the author

Back to Web Development Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums