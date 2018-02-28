Search

Access Denied on external laptop drive

By debbie ·
My motherboard is having problems. I took the hard drive out and made it an external hard drive on my desktop. It is not F I can access the files, however, I can not access my personal files in my "documents and settings". I get access denied. I need these files desparately! Please any advice?

Try these

by w2ktechman In reply to Access Denied on external ...

Try resetting permissions on the folder.

If it does not work, try renaming the folder (it has worked for me before).

Did you go into BIOS

by sherlene In reply to Access Denied on external ...

Did you go into BIOS, see the drive and F10 to save changes?

Same issue

by clownfire In reply to Did you go into BIOS

I have my old laptop drive in a USB enclosure and I did try renaming the folder and it got me into the >>documents and settings>>my user name>> but after that it's more access denied.

Tried renaming those folders too. No dice.

