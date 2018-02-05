Access Denied to System & App Event Logs
Strange, we tried some of the solutions in the your article and the first time they did not work. But a few days later, we tried them again and, voila, it worked. Thanks for your input.
If this does not help...
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;Q172176
Then try this...
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;Q326328
The second one refers to comctl32, but at the bottom it refers to the crypto function which appears in your error 560 when you commented and closed out your original question.
As always, please remove any embedded spaces before the MS article number (_Qxxxxxx), when pasting the above links into your browser.
Thanks Anna, We checked the articles but they did not provide the solution. We tried the suggestions on two different times and at no time did they work. Thanks again for you input
First, you can try resetting the local security settings.
1. Open a CMD prompt.
2. Type:
secedit /configure /cfg %windir%\repair\secsetup.inf /db secsetup.sdb /verbose
3. If you receive a warning message, it can be ignored. See the %windir%\Security\Logs\Scesrv.log file.
Another idea is recreating the system.evt log.
change the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Eventlog\Start value from 0x02 to 0x04 and reboot.
Various services will fail at reboot. Delete the system event log in %SystemRoot%\system32\config\
Change the Start value back to 0x02 and reboot.
The systemwill automatically generate new, clear logs.
We tried this and it did not work. Thanks for your help. We tried the suggestions on two different times and at no time did they work. Thanks again for you input
Thanks for the tips. We have tried the different suggestions but are still experiencing the same problem. The suggestions fro Maxwell were tried from the different articles suggested. But the problem was not corrected. The symptoms of my issue appear identical to the ones mentioned.
Anna, the KB articles were checked out. We do not have encryption enabled, We double checked this. Also we have double checked the previous settings, and had a new tech examine the settings. They are all correct. We have a second server with an identical configuration (but does not have the problem), so we are also able to compare settings. We cannot find any differences.
Quintar51, we also used your suggestions, renamed the EVT files and rebooted. The new log files were created, but we were still denied access.
This has us completely baffled. Do you have any additional ideas or has anyone else experienced anything like this?
We have a Win2K server(SP2)which is in a workgroup. There is a special application running on this box, and developers (in another location) gave us a patch to apply. This was done last week. We suspect that this patch has changed something, but we do not know for certain. Now, we are not able to access the System log and application log in the event viewer. The local administrator does not have the permissions to open the file. The error is: 'access denied'.
1. SP2 has been applied and re-applied
2. We have checked the log locations administrators group permissions are applied to all files.
3. We have checked the Group policy and are not able to find any thing which has been changed.
4. The developers do not have any idea what may have caused this.
5, The Security log, can be viewed with no problem.
6. Local Security Policy is set for the administrators group to be able to manage auditing and security logs
7. We checked Technetand only KB article that seems to apply is Q245128. This has been done, but did not work.
Other.. a) Reload of OS is not an option. b) any reboots must be coordinated. c)AD is not an option. d) for a short time, the application log was veiwable,but in no longer available.
I am asking for ANY ideas which will help. Points will be awarded for any idea(s) which help solve this problem
