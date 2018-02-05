Access to shared file "denied"

Search

By edangs
Running under W2K professional -a three computer home network- I suddenly find myself being denied access to another pf the computer's "shared files". I used to have full access and was able to print to and from that computer; not anymore and I cannot recall any changes in the system that I can trace this problem back to. Even though from the affested computer the files icons appear with the shared icon (holding hand underneath the files' icon), when I open the network screen from the accessingcomputer, the same icons won't show these supporting hands icons and I will get a <file xx not available, access denied> messaage. I have gone to each one of these and enaboed the sharing to no avail. Also, upon right clicking on the icons from thecomputer owning the files, the drop down menu do not show the "sharing" line. Help. THANK YOU.

Hopefully I am not too far off base since this is my first time. I think this may help. 1) Check NTFS permissions on the Folder. If there is a DENY associated on it, no one will get access to the files inside. DENY's always override any other typeof permission. 2)Check each computers Local Group Policy's to make sure your particular login has the correct level of permissions
3)Since the affested computer acknowledges the shares and the remotes do not, I think NTFS permissions are getting inthe way. 4)Also, check if any moves or copies where done. If the files were copied or moved from one NTFS partition to another, they will inherit the NTFS permissions of the destination folder.

Ben Eric

Have you installed SP3 on any of these PC's? I ran into a similar problem after updating from SP2 to SP3. I could not use "Sharing" and I could not get the "Properties" to display on any files or folders. What I did to resolve this was to go into the Control Panel, Add/Remove Programs, Add/Remove Windows Components and removed all of the Windows components (I'm sure I could have done them one at a time to find the culprit but I was sick of playing with it by then). After allowing the process tofinish the pc rebooted, all of the components were still installed and everything worked fine (don't ask me why).

If you're getting the same problem with the Properties display try doing the above.

Regards,

DrBob

