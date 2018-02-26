Acer Aspire one netbook-hangs when left idle

try a clean up
google ccleaner and malwarebytes...run them both and then maybe a defrag...let us know how it works out
didnt work
had done these steps before posting this message.,,and again I cleaned up but it didnt help!!!!!
what have you got for system specs on the netbook and what version of win7?
Not knowing for sure which model of Acer Aspire One you have,
I can only answer from a "general" viewpoint. Might check your Power settings, see
if Hibernate or Shutdown is check marked. You could also try deleting the file
"hiberfil.sys" by turning off Hibernate feature...then re-enabling it to recreate the
file (hiberfil.sys is a "copy" of your system in RAM at the time it decides to hibernate)
just in case it has been corrupted. When uncheck the box, restart your
computer, then check your C: drive to make sure hiberfil.sys is not
present. Then you can recreate it by checking the box to enable
hibernation.
Wiz
