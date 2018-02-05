Search

I have a dual screen setup in XP. While running an application on screen 1 that needs to process data I will move to screen 2 and work on another application. When the application on screen 1 completes, it becomes the active window moving me off the application I was working in on screen 2. This is a pain in the a$$. Is there a way to setup XP to NOT automatically shift window focus on a running application just because the application process is done running?

no I don't think so. maybe if you had a hyperthreding multi proccess application contorller that would help.

Download TweakUI from Microsoft.
http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/downloads/powertoys/xppowertoys.mspx

Install it and open it. Expand the "General tab" and you will find a focus option. Then click the box that says "prevent applications from stealing focus.

Just something to think about here the Tweak UI will do the job but it can also have some adverse affects on the system so be careful!

Col

Use PC booster (from download.com)(simple program) with Tweak UI and the hyperthreding multi proccess application contorller (yet to find one) this will bring more process to the application you are working with...and be sure to tweak your hard drive to performance settings....have fun!

Just being curious here Hal but what kind of adverse effects will it have?

THX

go to the process in tast manager and set screen one process to low and the screen two to high by right clicking on the process.

I have the same problem with my active window. I only have a single screen set-up but still the active window will just shut off in the middle of typing applications.
It is very annoying.

Even more annoying is not having a certain file needed to download your tweeky quick fix.
No I don't have the OS disc, bought it pre-loaded.
IT says: The procedure entry point GetDllDirectoryW could not be located in the dynamic link library KERNEL32.dll.

So now what?
How do you make this thing lay down and behave, so I can type normal on not have the mouse jump all over when the widow goes in-active ever few seconds?

