make word the editor
by bogdanovski
Try to go in Tools > Options > Mail Format, and select to make MS Word the editor.
RE: make word the editor
by kamar
Open Microsoft Word, go to TOOLS> OPTIONS> Select the SAVE tab and uncheck Embed smart tags. Thats should do the trick.
ActiveX in Outlook 2003
Error: Your current security settings prohibit running activex controls on this page
All security settings in IE are on low for the Intranet and the MSOffice security has all ActiveX components Enabled. The security/macros settings within Outllok itself are low.
This message does not come up when I use MSWord as my e-mail editor; however, when I use Outlook 2003 on its own, I get this message every time I attach a signature, even though the signature contains only text.
Any help would be appreciated
