Question Rephrased - Maybe the answer?
OK, so if the policy "Act as part of the OS" is assigned in the Domain Security Policy then it can't be assigned locally. Or more correctly the domain policy overrides the local policies. Is that correct?
So my answer is to remove it from the Domain Security Policy then assign it locally? For the DC go to 'Domain Controller Security Policy'?
Does this make sense? Or am I about to make a big oopsie?
Add a user to the Act as part of the OS in a member server
In "Local Security Policy" on the member server the "Add User" button is disabled. It is possible to "Add User" from the Domain Policy on the DC. But I want to be able to add this right on just the single server.
Does anyone know how to fix this?
