adding disclaimers to public folder docs

By ishmael
is there any way to use exchange to automatically add notes to attached documents in public folders? we are thinking of moving our quality documnets system to public folders, but would like to be able to automatically print "for information only" onany documnets that are printed to paper.

by yorkster

can't be done with exchange 5.x wait until exchange 2000

by ishmael

by Joesyl

I know that Back Office Resource Kit has IMSext.dll that will allow you to append rich text on the end of email messages.
Not sure if that will apply to Public Folder. Take a look though. Also check this website: www.swinc.com/resource/exch_faq_sec4.htm
Hope you can find something there.

by ishmael

by ishmael

