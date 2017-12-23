adding disclaimers to public folder docs
can't be done with exchange 5.x wait until exchange 2000
I know that Back Office Resource Kit has IMSext.dll that will allow you to append rich text on the end of email messages.
Not sure if that will apply to Public Folder. Take a look though. Also check this website: www.swinc.com/resource/exch_faq_sec4.htm
Hope you can find something there.
