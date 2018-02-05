Collapse -
by ctrservices
Try the following MS URL
http://support.microsoft.com/?id=837160
By the way, did you click "Write Signature" and see the "Upgrade Disk Wizard" start? This is a first step for installing the new drive.
Adding new USB External drive
When I plug in the drive, the system recognizes the drive. When I go into Disk management, I see the drive, usually I would write click to start partitioning and formating the drive, but the only command I get is "write signature"
This is the first time adding a USB hard drive, can any one tell me or recommend a web site that gives step by step instructions? I can find many on how to so on a XP system, but nothing on Windows2000
Thanks
