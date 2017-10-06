address bar
Have you looked in Add/Remove programs.
Sometimes they actually create an uninstall.
address bar
download ad-aware from www.lavasoft.de and install it and run it. Remove any ad sites it finds (You'll want to keep this on your computer and re-run it from time to time).
address bar
Checking add/remove programs is good, and ad-aware is good as well. If using Ad-Aware, it doesn't hurt to look over everything and where it is installed before deleting it. You may cripple some valid adware on your system, if you are using shareware/freeware type software supported by advertising.
A file search may also help you remove your search bar files.
Try right clicking above the address bar and making sure that your address bar is being displayed. You may need to uncheck 'lock the taskbars' and drag the address bar to where you want it.
address bar
Thanks,
Toby
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.