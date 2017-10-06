Search

By nanat102442 ·
A search engine has taken over my address bar. I need help to uninstall it. I think it is research.com. Please would appreciated any help.

Toby

by Mike Jones In reply to address bar

Have you looked in Add/Remove programs.

Sometimes they actually create an uninstall.

by nanat102442 In reply to address bar

by DKlippert In reply to address bar

Get Ad-Aware

www,LavaSoftUSA.com

by nanat102442 In reply to address bar

by Ann777 In reply to address bar

download ad-aware from www.lavasoft.de and install it and run it. Remove any ad sites it finds (You'll want to keep this on your computer and re-run it from time to time).

by nanat102442 In reply to address bar

by Blaine Moore In reply to address bar

Checking add/remove programs is good, and ad-aware is good as well. If using Ad-Aware, it doesn't hurt to look over everything and where it is installed before deleting it. You may cripple some valid adware on your system, if you are using shareware/freeware type software supported by advertising.

A file search may also help you remove your search bar files.

Try right clicking above the address bar and making sure that your address bar is being displayed. You may need to uncheck 'lock the taskbars' and drag the address bar to where you want it.

by nanat102442 In reply to address bar

by nanat102442 In reply to address bar

