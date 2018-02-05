Search

Administrator password

If the admin password has been changed on a machine (not on the domain), are there any utilities which enable me to login and reset the password.

Administrator password

There's a brute force util call l0pht (that's a zero in the name). It may rely on having a guest admin a/c that you know the pwd too though (long time since I used it).

Administrator password

Administrator password

YES -- There is a utility made by Winternals called ERD commander. It comes with many utils to help repair NT 4 and W2K systems. One of these utils allows you to boot up off of the setup floppies and gain access to the system through a "limited DOS mode". From here you can change the password of ANY account on the local machine.

Administrator password

ERD does NOT rely on you having a repair disk. ERD simply modifies the setup boot floppies (3 disks for NT, 4 disks for 2k). It will also create and additional diskette that contains the utils. You then simply enter the correct syntax to change the command and your done. Reboot and log back in!

Administrator password

If the PC still belongs to the domain, you can use MUSRMGR (the local User Manager) while logged in as a member of the domain's ADMINISTRATORS group.

Administrator password

Administrator password

I think the ERD commander relies on having created a repair disk on NT- if the password has been change since build time this won't work. They also do NT locksmith, but I beleive you need to install part of the program before you lose the pwd! DOH!

BTW you're a bit stingy with your points! ;-)

Administrator password

stingy, perhaps, but the name of the group that puts it out is l0pht, here in boston.

the program itself is l0phtcrack.

Administrator password

