Domain Questions
Windows NT 4.0 Member servers can exist in a Windows 2003 native mode forest. You should have one AD forest with domains and an external NT 4.0 domain, which appears to be the case from your message.
And you should be able to easily establish communication with the Windows NT domain for the duration of the migration by activating the WINS service on the 2003 DC. Have both domain controllers hand the WINS server addresses to the clients to ease migration pains.
And you will not lose the NT domain, as you should hae established a set of external one-way trusts between the NT domain and the AD domain.
Wrong forum
This is a tech. problem, in search of a solution.
It properly belongs in "Technical Q&A," not in "Discussions."
Please re-post there.
Thank you.
NT4 upgrade to 2000 or 2003
Hey,
Native mode only refers to the Domain Controllers. So yes you can have a nt4 member server in a 2003 native enviroment.
As far as migrating the accounts, your best bet is to upgrade your NT4 PDC to 2000 or 2003 and than you can migrate your accounts.
Here is a link that can assist you.
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=%2Fservicedesks%2Fwebcasts%2Fen%2Ftranscripts%2Fwct031803.asp
and another.
http://computerperformance.co.uk/migration_strategy.htm
ADMT - NT4 to 2003 native mode?
I now have 2 domains:
2003 DC with AD & DNS installed
NT4 PDC with DHCP & WINS running.
I have established trusts between the 2 domains (LMHOSTS & REG hacks) & all seems well when communicating between the two. I can even run
programmes from the NT4 domain on the 2003 domain & all required shares (Domain admins etc) are in place.
I then proceeded to run ADMT2 on 2003 DC and as a trial tried to run a "report wizard" but receive the error "the target domain must be in
the native mode". From my research, if I change the 2003 DC to native mode I will lose the NT4 domain and therefore will not be able to migrate
user/computer/group/password settings to 2003 AD?
Can NT4 member server operate in a 2003 domain in native mode? If possible can I manually migrate the users XP profiles if the above is negative?
Any assistance is really appreciated & thanx again for your time.
G
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.