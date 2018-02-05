Advertising popup removal
Fortunatley, you don't have to kill. Just direct your browser to http://grc.com/optout.htm and download a neat little utility by Gibson Research called Optout--your problem is caused by active x files installed by your "download manager"--run Optout to remove the files.
Advertising popup removal
I still get the boxes popping up. http://grc.com/optout.htm are no more.
Advertising popup removal
90% of download managers are full of spyware & adware GOZILLA being the worst.two programs I use that are FREE are ADSUBTRACT
WWW.ADSUBTRACT.COM
& AD-AWARE
WWW.LAVASOFTUSA.COM
for some education go to WWW.CEXX.ORG/
Advertising popup removal
I have installed both and am still getting those advertising boxes coming up.
Advertising popup removal
Hi bb_gray,
A question first, do the pop ups appear after you open up a browser, or do they show up on their own?
If they show up after you open the browser, the program you downloaded may have reset your home page to one that autoloads ad pages. In this case the fix is relatively simple: open your browser when not connected to the internet and check your settings. In IE this can be done by clicking Tools, then internet options. The applet box will show your current home page. In netscape, click Edit, preferences, then Navigator to see the home page used by the browser. Just reset the home page back to your favorite.
If the ads show up on their own, without a browser being opened by you, then it is a sure indication of a behind the scenes program creating the link. In this case download a personal firewall (Zonealarm is a good free one! Go to www.zonealarm.com and follow the link to download their free version for personal use.) Once you install the firewall, set the securitylevels to the highest possible, and then the firewall will alert you when a specific program tries to connect to the internet, or when someone on the internet tries to connect to your computer. This will help you find the program that is calling up the ad pages. At this point you have 2 options: use the data provided by the firewall to find and remove the program, or set up a rule in the firewall to deny access to the internet for that specific program. If it can't connect to the internet, it can't initiate the call for ad pages.
Aside from all this, it is a good idea to have a personal firewall running on your pc. Then you can monitor all incoming and outgoing activity on your pc's connection to the internet.
Cheers, let me know how it goes!
dan
Advertising popup removal
Cheers Dan
Brilliant piece of software. Was not aware that so much activity went on.
Brian :-)
Advertising popup removal
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.