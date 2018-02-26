Collapse -
This would be better posted in the Q&A forum, but
by seanferd
you will notice that it is being bounced in spam detection.
If you aren't sending the mail yourself, then malware installed on your computer is sending it or copied your credentials and is sending spam from elsewhere using your account.
Advise require for mail delivery
Good day! I have been receiving countless email return on mail delivery delayed... which i did not send.
Can anyone advise me on way to get rid of this?
Thank you in advance!
It shows,
This message was created automatically by mail delivery software.
A message that you sent could not be delivered to one or more of its
recipients. This is a permanent error. The following address(es) failed:
songying556@163.com
SMTP error from remote mail server after end of data:
host 163mx01.mxmail.netease.com [220.181.12.62]:
554 DT:SPM mx12, PsCowEAZfFDSncVO83tNAg--.3789S2 1321573845 http://mail.163.com/help/help_spam_16.htm?ip=203.175.162.32&hostid=mx12&time=1321573845
bjdfyt@163.com
SMTP error from remote mail server after end of data:
host 163mx01.mxmail.netease.com [220.181.12.62]:
554 DT:SPM mx12, PsCowEAZfFDSncVO83tNAg--.3789S2 1321573845 http://mail.163.com/help/help_spam_16.htm?ip=203.175.162.32&hostid=mx12&time=1321573845
jixu_geland@126.com
SMTP error from remote mail server after end of data:
host 126mx01.mxmail.netease.com [220.181.15.142]:
554 DT:SPM mx24, KsmowGC5XEPNncVOVi8LBQ--.5923S2 1321573840 http://mail.163.com/help/help_spam_16.htm?ip=203.175.162.32&hostid=mx24&time=1321573840
