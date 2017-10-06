AGP card
it is more likley to be the drivers for the card. you did not tell us what card you are using but get the latest drivers from the web site, often the drivers shiped with the card are outdated. i would not think the chipset is the problem.
This sounds like you may have an onboard video card as well as the AGP.
Download the latest driver for your AGP card and load it, when you reboot the system enter the BIOS and make sure that it is set to use the AGP video and that the onboard video is disabled.
It is running 133/133ghz on a athlon 2000+ processor with a sis chipset. I have tried to download the updatefor the chipset to no avail..SIS just say their server is busy try again. for two days at all times I get this message. Im looking for driver called sis 5591.
Anyone help me........Please.
