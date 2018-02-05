Alternatives to Win95 DUN
Well, DUN is really the easiest solution for connecting to most ISPs, but not knowing what ISP your company uses, it it hard to say. I would call their Tech Support, and get their suggestions to see if something else, like 32-bit Trumpet dialer might work. Perhaps they could e-mail you with their recommended method of dial-ing up to their network. I'm a little confused (as I'm sure you are) why your boss feels the way he does. Whether your using DUN, or some other dialer, a user is still going to have to change a phone number to dial-up, depending on the user's location at the time - so what's the difference? I feel your pain!
The only ISP I can think of that offers what sounds like your boss is after is AOL, and I know you probably don't want to go there!
Good luck to you!
I'm going to be looking into Trumpet. My boss IS a strange bird, but that's okay. He signs the paychecks and that's the important thing. Thanx.
There's third party peices that do that, ubt essentally, they still boil down to using a DUN connection. I was always under the impression that connection managers like this were internally built by specific companies.
Our company does contract it's dialup access now to connect in through a VPN. Part of the software package they sent us, also included a connection manager to do what you're saying..just change numbers.
Someone may contradict me on this, but I've really never seen oneavailable for download publically.
One place I would look for something like this would be www.windows95.com. Haven't been there in a while...but they had a bunch of dun utilities thta did a variety of things.
I don't envy you for this. Best way I'd fight with the boss is that eveyrthing is a damned if you do and damned if you don't scene on these things.
Good luck to you
Mark
I hadn't thought about the windows95.com, and so, that'll be one of the next stops. Thanx.
I don't know what programs you could use, doesn't make any sense that your boss would ask for something like this. Tell him to just use the DUN in Windows. Why do people like to make life hard? Anyway.. Does anyone know how to get around using NetZero's dialup connector and use a DUN instead? I liked Freei.Net because you could do that with their software, now NetZero went out and bought them out.. DAMN@!!!@#$ :)
Eddie
I can't just "tell" my boss to live with DUN. BTW....FreeWWWeb could be used with DUN AND with the Linux Dialer (KPPP). I liked them before THEY were sold to Juno.com. We mourn the ones we loved...
