Efficient heatsink solutions for the AMD Duron processors must conform to the heatsink design specifications as outlined in the "AMD Thermal, Mechanical, and Chassis Cooling Design Guide" PID#23794, available at:
http://www.amd.com/products/cpg/athlon/techdocs/index.html
What thermal solution should you use? For optimal performance, always use a heatsink solution evaluated and recommended by AMD.
Although these processors have socket designs similar to the AMD-K6(r) family processors,heatsink solutions designed for AMD-K6 family processors should never be used. Most of these will not conform to the required dimensions. The PGA AMD Athlon and AMD Duron processors require a heatsink with a minimum base size of 60mm x 60mm, and a fan with a minimum rating of 16 cfm (cubic feet per minute). Additionally, the new exposed flip-chip design of the PGA AMD Athlon and AMD Duron processors requires a clip load between 12 and 24 pounds (typically 16 pounds), a load that may not be met by most older heatsink designs. A thermal compound, such as thermal grease or phase-change material, must always be applied between the processor and heatsink as well. Typically, AMD recommended heatsinks will include the thermal compound. If the thermal compound must be purchased separately, a list of suggested compounds can be found in the "AMD Thermal, Mechanical, and Chassis Cooling Design Guide" referenced above.
The preceding was taken from DUX Computer Digest article, "Socket A Athlon and Duron Heatsink Tip"
http://www.duxcw.com/digest/guides/cpu/socketa/heattip.html
My recommendation:
DU0462 Chrome Orb™ .The Chrome Orb designed for SOCKET A, Designed for AMD Duron processor up to 1.3GHz .Special 64dia designed to fit space-limited mainboards.
http://www.bzboyz.com/store/cpu_cpufans.html#789
(half way down the page.)
Maxwell
Fan power is irrelevent. What you need to know is the power dissipation of the Duron (or any processor) and the maximum safe operating temperature.
Heatsinks are specified in centigrade per watt, i.e. the number of degrees centigrade the temperature the heatsink increases by per watt of applied power. If you had a cooling sink/fan rated at 1 degree per watt, and were trying to cool a cpu with a power rating of 65 watts and your room temperature was say 20 degrees you would then be looking atan operating temperature of 85 degrees, which is within the safe limit for a Duron. But the temperature of the interface between the cpu and the heatsink would be higher that the outer edges of the sink nearest the fan, so the thermal gradient wouldcause the spot temperature to rise drastically if the cooler was inefficient. Personally, I never use a sink on anything with a dissipation rating higher than 0.25deg/watt. Using a copper heatsink is also far more efficient than an aluminium alloy one as copper has a lower temperature gradient, i.e. the heat is distributed quicker.
To really make things efficient, a large vaned copper heatsink with a liquid cooled matrix can be used. Copper tubes filled with a coolant are bonded into the copper vanes to increase heat flow away from the CPU. I run a 1.4 Duron, overclocked at 1.5, with such a heatsink and no fan at all!! Ah, the peace and quiet!!
