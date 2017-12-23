An Exchange domain issue
Is it possible to do something like that? I mean, can I add a second site to my Exchange organization?
An Exchange domain issue
To accept mail for this domain you would add it to the routing tab of the internet mail connector. Stop your MSExchange Internet mail service and restart. Now Exchange should accept mail for that domain. When you create a new mailbox by default it will create it with the first domain. You can change this before or after creating the mailbox.
An Exchange domain issue
I have an Exchange 5.5 mail server. It is configured to create mail boxes of type: account@domain1.com
I would like to configure the same mail server to create mailboxes for another domain i.e. account@domain2.com
I have configured my DNS for the domain2.com domain but which option will enable my Exchange 5.5 in order to provide mailboxes for both domain1.com and domain2.com?
Thank you in advance.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.