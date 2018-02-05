Search

Annoying Startup

By arichart ·
Everytime my W98SE machine boots up, instead of going directly to the desktop, the C:WINDOWS folder comes up and I have to close it. I have looked in the folder properties and msconfig to no avail. Is there some simple solution that I am overlooking? Any help is greatly appreciated.

Annoying Startup

by TheChas In reply to Annoying Startup

Does Windows Explorer show up in either start up, or in msconfig?

If so, just delete it from there. That is why system shows the folder.

Otherwise, what is in Start Up, and on the startup tab of msconfig?
There must be some link there, that is just not apparent to you that it does open the C: folder.

Chas

Annoying Startup

by arichart In reply to Annoying Startup

Unfortunately, this has not worked. I have removed everything in the startup folder and the msconfig has no connection to the problem.

Annoying Startup

by smroopesh In reply to Annoying Startup

Try the Autoexec.bat / win.ini / startup menu

Annoying Startup

by arichart In reply to Annoying Startup

Annoying Startup

by arichart In reply to Annoying Startup

