Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Another Sound Problem!

By VAR1016 ·
I already have a question hereabouts concerning a problem with the sound on my own computer.

This question concerns a Compaq Laptop that belongs to my girlfriend. The Compaq is running XP Professional and there is a very strange problem!

When music is played on the laptop it plays "fast" - sounds like a tape running say 10 - 15% fast!

What could be the problem? I find it baffling!

Thanks in advance

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

So the file is playing in what?

by OH Smeg In reply to Another Sound Problem!

If you want an answer that will solve the problem you need to supply the details. Like not only the Make & Model computer and OS being used but in a problem like this under what Application is being used.

Col

gravatar
Collapse -

Sorry!

by VAR1016 In reply to So the file is playing in ...

All sounds - including the Microsoft ones play fast.

The music that played fast is from http://www.playlist.com - works perfectly everywhere else including on my girlfriend's desktop (linked to laptop via wifi) but "playlist" works "standalone" anyway. One does not have to open any media-type software to play the music.

I hope this helps

gravatar
Collapse -

I'm not getting any problem, however I've seen it before

by OldER Mycroft In reply to Sorry!

It's usually caused by a corrupted CODEC, depending on which filetype the streamed music comes into your system as.

Try downloading / installing a further audio codec pack.

Try the audio codecs available from here:
http://www.free-codecs.com/

Strictly speaking 'playlist' doesn't run entirely standalone, otherwise they would not offer netlinks for Windows Media Player, Real Media Player, and Pop-up Flash Player.

Update your codec pack.

gravatar
Collapse -

Many Thanks

by VAR1016 In reply to I'm not getting any probl ...

Most kind: I shall forward this to her and report the outcome.

Best wishes

Paul

Back to Hardware Forum
4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums