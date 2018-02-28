So the file is playing in what?
If you want an answer that will solve the problem you need to supply the details. Like not only the Make & Model computer and OS being used but in a problem like this under what Application is being used.
Col
Sorry!
All sounds - including the Microsoft ones play fast.
The music that played fast is from http://www.playlist.com - works perfectly everywhere else including on my girlfriend's desktop (linked to laptop via wifi) but "playlist" works "standalone" anyway. One does not have to open any media-type software to play the music.
I hope this helps
I'm not getting any problem, however I've seen it before
It's usually caused by a corrupted CODEC, depending on which filetype the streamed music comes into your system as.
Try downloading / installing a further audio codec pack.
Try the audio codecs available from here:
http://www.free-codecs.com/
Strictly speaking 'playlist' doesn't run entirely standalone, otherwise they would not offer netlinks for Windows Media Player, Real Media Player, and Pop-up Flash Player.
Update your codec pack.
Many Thanks
Most kind: I shall forward this to her and report the outcome.
Best wishes
Paul
Another Sound Problem!
This question concerns a Compaq Laptop that belongs to my girlfriend. The Compaq is running XP Professional and there is a very strange problem!
When music is played on the laptop it plays "fast" - sounds like a tape running say 10 - 15% fast!
What could be the problem? I find it baffling!
Thanks in advance
