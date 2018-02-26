Search

Any freeware syslog server software???

By jalone ·
Hi everyone!!

Anyone can advise me free syslog software??

Thx,

Jalone

System log!!!???

by Mehul Bhai In reply to Any freeware syslog serve ...

If you are saying System log of any Operating System of any Machine, may it be Server os Workstation, then you already have Event Viewer Built-in in the OSes.

Any freeware syslog server software???

by jalone In reply to System log!!!???

Nope. You just imagine, I have 9 servers. How can I check event viewer for each server?? It's wasting time. So normally we set up syslog server to store all system logs come to 1 host. So eazy to monitor and maintain. My story is I'm just outsource engineer, so I can't ask my customer to buy Syslog Server. That's why I'm asking.

Logservers.

by seanferd In reply to Any freeware syslog serve ...

http://www.aboutdebian.com/syslog.htm
https://github.com/facebook/scribe
http://www.ehow.com/how_5551702_build-log-server-using-syslogng.html
http://www.susethailand.com/index.php/en/suse/sles/syslog-ng/log-server
http://www.kiwisyslog.com/kiwi-syslog-server-overview/

Any freeware syslog software??

by jalone In reply to Logservers.

Thanks SeanFerd. But I want for windows server environment. Anyone pls????

Doesn't matter which server environment.

by seanferd In reply to Any freeware syslog softw ...

And if you just want to see event logs from these 9 servers, why not just view them all from one console? Just add all the remote servers to the Event viewer.

Right

by Mehul Bhai In reply to Doesn't matter which serv ...

Right. And Even you can login to the servers Remotely from the LAN through VNC or some other compatible S/W and view the events without going to each and every server.

