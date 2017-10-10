Are certifications destroying the world?

Certs without knowledge
become appartent pretty quickly and these people will quickly be moved to upper management to get them out of the way so they can't mess anything up.
That is why many employers add the part of X years experience.
Agreed. Any Cert without experience today is QUICKLY seen through. Someone (here) not too long ago said: "The days when the only qualification to get into IT was the ability to breath....are LONG GONE."
Having said that, they're are still a few of those types arround.
Certs are very valuable (knowledge) tools.....when pursued and used correctly of course.
How Long though??
In all honesty though how many people do you know that have a bachelor degree or even a masters in something and can't tie their shoes?? This isn't a new problem with the education of adults just a new place for people to cheat.
I want to get the MCSE 2003 stuff going for me however I agree with the fact that there are some people out there that WILL be your boss someday because they cheated their way through life. I suppose that we should all just go with it and wait until the day comes that they NEED the experience and knowledge and then the people that have real education and real experience will pull through.
Re:
One of my first tech jobs was working for a company that built computers among many other technical things. I ran the configuration dept and would get new people in all the time. I would see people come in with some sort of tech related bachelor degree and couldn't tie their shoes. I asked one to remove the hdd out of a machine, and he asked me "which one is the hdd!?!?" I couldn't believe this guy just spent 4 years at a school and graduated with a tech related major, and didn't know what a hdd was! However, I would get brand new a+ cert carriers that could hold their own. Of course this was 5 years ago, and the market has changed, but how much?
Paper MCSE
A few years back, I was this person. I dropped $9k on trainging and got my MCSE in NT4 with the promise of making $60K /yr. I was officially dubbed a "Paper MCSE". I took some contract jobs until I landed a FT gig(for much less than $60k). I have since been "in the trenches" dispelling the "paper" in my MCSE. I am a few tests away from my 2k3 MCSE and studying my tail off. Microsoft has made the tests as difficult as they can. If you have the ability to disect and understand the test questions, other than just memorization, the certification can be worthwhile. The fool is the person that thinks they know everything about a product and does not do his homework. The cert can get a foot in the door, it's what you do afterwards that counts.
Really on Paper
Two friends (a couple) put down $8000 for a six months course in Houston in 1997 for MCSE that promised garanteed cert pass. The two did not have any experience in networking or programming. Both passed the MCSE cert exams after six months. Why do they garantee? Because they know you won't fail after practising those almost real exam questions.
Novell had the same problem
In the mid 90s Novell had the same problem with their CNE certification (remember CNE? it started the whole certification bandwagon!). There were an increasing number of bootcamps prepping students with lists of real questions. Paper CNEs were rife. I heard of one person with MCNE (that's supposed to be much harder than CNE) who had no idea how to configure a COM: port on a DOS workstation (this *was* the mid 90s where Win95 had yet to be released!).
So, what did Novell do? They started practicum-based assessment. Give the student a simulated environment and ask them to reconfigure something; track their keystrokes & mouse clicks.
Oh, how did you configure the COM: port? Anyone who's still 'young at heart' will know that you need to use the MODE comamnd.
Same here
I started off the same way 6 years ago. I had just enough knowledge to be dangerous, so I spent 5K and got my MCSE, figuring it would be a good jumping-off point. I think what helped was that I never claimed to any potential employer that my Cert made me a god - I applied for entry-level jobs and explained that I thought my Cert showed that I was capable of understanding the concepts - all I needed was a chance to show that I could apply them to real life as well.
After all, isn't that what education is supposed to be all about?
Paper MCSE
A few years back an MCSE it was assumed had a high level of knowledge. Then the market became flooded with paper MCSE's. The one's that are still around are people who dug in and learned their craft. In this market people are so afraid of losing their jobs they don't train the people that support them. Almost every job ad out there on this level wants the cert as well as the experience. What does that say about the people who have the experience that don't feel they need the cert? Are they stuck in the same job forever? Have they reached the pinnacle of their careers? Are they bitter about the people that got the certs and the adavancment? The only thing constant about IT is CHANGE! If you don't grow, learn and backup your knowledge with a cert is just your word over the next candidate with a cert.
Paper MCSE
Are certifications destroying the world?
p.s. Security+ is a joke, the questions were so easy...but I deleted the document and will still try to learn as much as possible about it.
