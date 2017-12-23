Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Are Public DNS Secure?

By adminmichael ·
Are sites like Open Dns or Good Public DNS are they really as secure as they say they are... If so what are some free Public DNS that support heavy data flow so when i search the web and i want to download something it will be way faster than before..

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Google, DynDNS

by robo_dev In reply to Are Public DNS Secure?

DNS as a protocol is not especially secure, but I have not heard of specific exploits. Whilst some people worry about Google itself being a security risk, they have very strong security measures in place for their DNS services.

An interesting thing with services like DynDNS is that you can set it up to do content filtering for your site. So instead of putting in a proxy server at home to keep the kids from buying vodka on eBay, you can filter it all at the DNS level. Of course then you need to lock down the PC and/or router to ensure that DNS settings persist.

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums