Google, DynDNS
DNS as a protocol is not especially secure, but I have not heard of specific exploits. Whilst some people worry about Google itself being a security risk, they have very strong security measures in place for their DNS services.
An interesting thing with services like DynDNS is that you can set it up to do content filtering for your site. So instead of putting in a proxy server at home to keep the kids from buying vodka on eBay, you can filter it all at the DNS level. Of course then you need to lock down the PC and/or router to ensure that DNS settings persist.
Are Public DNS Secure?
