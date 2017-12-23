Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

ATIDVAG error!! HELP!!

By fivepointoray ·
I have a nForce4 Motherboard with a AMD 3700+ CPU. 500W ATX 2.03 power supply with 2Gb of duel channel RAM. I get the blue screen of death putting out an atidvag error. I updated my drivers to 8.8 release this august for my card. I am using a Radeon X1550 256mb Graphics card. Can anyone please tell me how to get rid of this problem?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Ok, do try this for your graphic card..

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to ATIDVAG error!! HELP!!

The "atidvag error.", is a graphic card error.
So do this,
1). Download the drivers for your graphic card.
2). Go to "device manager" and right click on your "display adapters", and select "remove", then re-boot your system.
When all booted up load on the drivers for your graphic card.

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
If this information is useful, please mark as helpful. Thanks.

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums