Ok, do try this for your graphic card..
The "atidvag error.", is a graphic card error.
So do this,
1). Download the drivers for your graphic card.
2). Go to "device manager" and right click on your "display adapters", and select "remove", then re-boot your system.
When all booted up load on the drivers for your graphic card.
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
If this information is useful, please mark as helpful. Thanks.
ATIDVAG error!! HELP!!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.