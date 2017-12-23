Collapse -
by BFilmFan
Is everyone using the same profile?
Or does each user have their own profile?
Depending on which version of Outlook you are using, there are multiple suggested methods at http://www.slipstick.com/exs/olroam.htm
Automatically generate Outlook Profiles
I need to automatically generated multiple outlook profiles on the same machine depending on who is logged in at the currect time.
