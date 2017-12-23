Search

automatically move emails to folder after number of days

By degnan
Is there a way you can set a rule in Outlook 2003 so that messages in your inbox get moved to another folder in your mailbox after a specified number of days? I looked in the rules and alerts, but didn't find exactly what i needed. I'm not talking about archiving, just simply moving. Running exchange 2003, workstations XP and Outlook 2003.

