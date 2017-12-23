Search

By dante
Well I work for a small company, and from time to time they have crashes and all e-mails are lost.

I have been thinking that we need exchange... however they are very tight with the funds so
is there a cheaper alternative.

My main concern isto have all mails downloaded
to 1 PC and if a crash occurs I can always resubmit them.

Thank you

by Ter1-Ter_Forde In reply to Backup

If you use Outlook you can specify a location for the pst & pab files. Simply point the location to a server which you can back up each night.

