Have you used the Microsoft Debugging Tools to read the Memory Dump?
http://www.microsoft.com/whdc/devtools/debugging/default.mspx
Couple thoughts.....
There is a whole mess of stuff on the net regarding this error... It seems that there is no pattern with the software thats causing it... other than it appears that its an issue with a driver accessing a memory location thats already in use...
I might try changing the HDD and/or changing the RAM thats installed... B/C there is one thing in common, they all seem to say its a software issue.... yet it never gets fixed... A bad sector on the drive can cause weird issues, and if the Page File is sitting on it...
Also Bad RAM can be a real headake to diagnose, I have seen test after test done to RAM, everything checks out fine, but when we replaced the RAM the issue went away... just some things to ponder on... hopefully this helps.
BAD_POOL_HEADER error
Stop code: 0x00000019
Stop code message text: bad_pool_header
BSOD Hex parameters: (0x00000020, 0x85A85E48, 0x85A85E58, 0x1a020001)
We've reimaged the machine already, changed memory allocations for diskeeper (Read that could be a cause), and tried repushing software.
Just wondering if anyone out there has another idea to try, or if they've came across it themselves. Thanks!
Dave
