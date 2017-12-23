Collapse -
Worked for me..
by Sylvanoes
This is a link that should take you directly to the download.
http://bluetoothinstaller.com/download.html
This is a link that should take you directly to the download.
http://bluetoothinstaller.com/download.html
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
BCM92035DGROM bluetooth usb dongle driver
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.