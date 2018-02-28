Search

beep sound while booting Acer

By pratsbpl
HI. beep sound coes while booting y Acer travelmate having windows XP pro 2002 sp2. automatically a letter gets typed in my password block. I cannot type letter'm' from the keyboard now. what is the problem, please help soon. thanks

re: beep sound while booting

by ThumbsUp2

Sounds like a key is stuck or the keyboard has failed. Can you plug in an external keyboard and test it while booting? If it works, you'll need to replace the keyboard on the laptop.

