Benchmarks for Service Support

Does anyone know of any benchmarks or guidelines for estimating the number of people needed to support servers? My environment supports 4,500 users and currently has ~125 servers (file, print, application, web, database [Oracle & SQL), Exchange, and DMS (yes, it is a government environment). Consolidated from ~250 servers during the past two years. What's left is needed for business purposes.

I'm looking for specifics that include operations, administration, maintenenace and security. Planning and engineering for tech refresh is out of scope.

Information Technology Information Library is your next stop for htat information.

Gartner and some of the other dollar it hounds have some case studies also.

ITIL detail insufficient for my needs. It provides the what and how, not factors for estimation. I'm still reviewing several Gartner reports which to date have not given me the answers I seek.
Thank you for your brief but good answer. Unfortunately I'm looking for more detailed information.

I'm an IT manager for a government organization and our standard is 1 tech for every 90 computers. This doesn't punish you for server consolidations because it won't result in a mandated staff reduction.

It's hard to come up with a generic benchmark as each situation is unique. I would suggest that the best resource for what you are looking for would be the Help Desk Institute. A great many resources are available through them and basic membership is not expensive. Their website is http://www.thinkhdi.com

