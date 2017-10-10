Information Technology Information Library is your next stop for htat information.
Gartner and some of the other dollar it hounds have some case studies also.
ITIL detail insufficient for my needs. It provides the what and how, not factors for estimation. I'm still reviewing several Gartner reports which to date have not given me the answers I seek.
Thank you for your brief but good answer. Unfortunately I'm looking for more detailed information.
I'm an IT manager for a government organization and our standard is 1 tech for every 90 computers. This doesn't punish you for server consolidations because it won't result in a mandated staff reduction.
It's hard to come up with a generic benchmark as each situation is unique. I would suggest that the best resource for what you are looking for would be the Help Desk Institute. A great many resources are available through them and basic membership is not expensive. Their website is http://www.thinkhdi.com
Benchmarks for Service Support
I'm looking for specifics that include operations, administration, maintenenace and security. Planning and engineering for tech refresh is out of scope.
