By boygeo
I cannot Rid my computer of the message "Direct Draw/Sound has expired Please update" I have uninstalled,reinstalled and downloaded the lastest version I could find (8.0) and still no luck, I finally turned the date back on my computer and that remeided the problem for now but ther must be a permanant answer out there some where.

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by CreativeSolutions

If you know something about the registry then you can use regedit to remove the source of your problem. Use the find feature to search for Direct Draw. Remove all instances of the old version. Note: Be very careful what you remove. There are some very good programs like Fix-It 2000 which make the going easier. Good luck

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by boygeo

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by dmiles

The registry entry that question 1 is refering to is HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\software,locate the software key and click on Direct Draw,right click and then select delete.

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by boygeo

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by Slave Zero

i used to have the same problem...

wat's your version of direct x ??

Direct X8.0 (4.08.##.###)

the current one (i have) is 4.08.00.183

there's a site to d/l the latest direct X8.0, but unfortunately it's a chinese site..

http://www.mydrivers.com/dir22/d9055.htm

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by boygeo

Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

by boygeo

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

