Beta version of Direct Draw has expired

If you know something about the registry then you can use regedit to remove the source of your problem. Use the find feature to search for Direct Draw. Remove all instances of the old version. Note: Be very careful what you remove. There are some very good programs like Fix-It 2000 which make the going easier. Good luck
The registry entry that question 1 is refering to is HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\software,locate the software key and click on Direct Draw,right click and then select delete.
i used to have the same problem...
wat's your version of direct x ??
Direct X8.0 (4.08.##.###)
the current one (i have) is 4.08.00.183
there's a site to d/l the latest direct X8.0, but unfortunately it's a chinese site..
http://www.mydrivers.com/dir22/d9055.htm
