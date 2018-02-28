Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

biometrics hardware and software

By satisfaction22n ·
what are the most biometrics hardware and software used in the market?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Is it finals week in the Biometrics class over there?

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to biometrics hardware and s ...

Funny you should ask. Just the other day, we told a classmate of yours to do their own homework. We'll probably give you the same advice.

gravatar
Collapse -

Here ya go and don't tell the teacher

by Jacky Howe In reply to biometrics hardware and s ...

<a href="http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Learning">Answers</a>

gravatar
Collapse -

I think THESE are what you're looking for !! ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to biometrics hardware and s ...

http://tinyurl.com/cgncks

But seriously, here you go...
http://tinyurl.com/cw2xcl :)

gravatar
Collapse -

Question Makes No Sense

by dogknees In reply to biometrics hardware and s ...

What does "the most biometrics..." mean?

How does one measure the degree to which something is biometrics?

Back to Hardware Forum
4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums