Is it finals week in the Biometrics class over there?
Funny you should ask. Just the other day, we told a classmate of yours to do their own homework. We'll probably give you the same advice.
Here ya go and don't tell the teacher
<a href="http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Learning">Answers</a>
I think THESE are what you're looking for !! ...
http://tinyurl.com/cgncks
But seriously, here you go...
http://tinyurl.com/cw2xcl :)
Question Makes No Sense
What does "the most biometrics..." mean?
How does one measure the degree to which something is biometrics?
biometrics hardware and software
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.