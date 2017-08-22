HP TC1100 and QuickLook
<p>I have a TC1100 tablet, nicely maxed out, and found a download on the HP driver page for QuickLook. After reading the description, which amounted to your Outlook data is stored on a SECURE DIGITAL, only, card and when you press the Quick Look button in OFF or HIBERNATION mode, you will see your Outlook calendar, contacts and tasks from the last time an update to the card was performed, I downloaded it.
<p>I first tried with an MMC card and did a quick press of the only thing that looked like a QuickLook button with the machine on, no go. Tried turning it off, I got a quick underscore cursor when I pressed the button, but still nothing. </p>
<p>I could not find ANYWHERE on the HP web site or via a Google search where this Quick Look button was. I found it though a ASK.COM search on the jkOnTheRun web site: <a href="http://jkontherun.blogs.com/jkontherun/2005/12/referencing_you.html">http://jkontherun.blogs.com/jkontherun/2005/12/referencing_you.html</a>. Turns out the recessed monitor button next to the power switch IS the QuickLook button. I also learned, though trial and error, that you have to keep pressing it until the page displays your data; bump and run won?t work.</p>
<p>So, ASK.COM does work and HP needs to work on their documentation skills. OH, and QuickLook is really cool!</p>
Bit's 'O Wisdom
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.