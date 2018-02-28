Blank Adminstrator password

First of all, you shouldn't use Administrator as standard
It is built-in to the OS so that if YOUR ID gets corrupted in any way, there is a fall-back ID available.
Passwords, by their very nature, are designed to restrict access. If a ne'er-do-well stumbles across your system, he/she will use what little mental gravy they possess to attempt to by-pass your password. The very first thing they will try is the old blank-password trick. Then move on to the rest of their password hackers repertoire.
If you really can't be bothered with the tedium of typing out the password you should create a use ID that doesn't have a password, but then of course - it wouldn't be protected, would it? (Just like a blank password!)
If you are at all interested in a modicum of computer security you don't want to leave the gates wide open, do you?
Would you rather have a cash machine card without any PIN ?
Or a front door to your house without any locking mechanism ?
Corrupted passwords
Old Mycroft, You emphasized my point in your first sentence; "if YOUR ID gets corrupted in any way". That's what happened to me. The administrator's password was corrupted. My computers are in a secure space and although it would not be imposible for that security to be breeched, it would be highly unlikely. Plus, my computers are on 24/7. If anyone gained access to them they wouldn't need to do anything but turn the monitors on. I do aggree with everything else you said about the importance of security, especially in the case of laptops that are easily stolen. All that being said , I was able to find a number of procedures on the web that offered ways of recovering or changing the admistrator's password. Most of them didn't work, but one worked perfectly and quickly. If I could do it, so could anyone else. I just think it should be my decision to enable security, not Microsoft's.
Be assured, the 'procedures on the web' won't work, if...
You were to enable a boot password. Any attempt to use a password bypass CD would then be thwarted as CD access is on the other side of the boot password.
Enjoy your life in your concrete bunker.
I personally live above ground, so I'll stick with passwords.
You may have already gotten the answers elsewhere...
But just in case not... Assuming the settings are not mandated by the companies group policy, go to start > control panel >administrative tools > local security policy and look under account policies > password policy. Look specifically at "Max Password Age", "Min Password Length", and "Passwords must meet complexity requirements."
One good strategy (assuming the system is physically secure is to set the admin password to blank, and then disable the account. In this way it is not at risk from remote attacks, but if you should need it for any reason (such as a password problem with your normal account), you can simply reboot to safe mode, and login as admin (even though it is disabled, it will work in safe mode).
Blank Adminstrator password
