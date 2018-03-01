Search

By pradeepkanair
We have a huge network on fibre and copper, where there are a number of switches cascaded. One of the customer has connections to us as well as to another ISP. Now the problem is that one customer in another location is able to connect to the other ISP using our network. This is done by using the PPPoE protocol. The other ISP has a PPPoE server located at the first customer's place. We want to block this PPPoE protocol in one of our D-Link or Cisco swithes. We are looking for help on how to block this protocol in any of these switches.

Block the TCP/UDP port it uses

by Why Me Worry? In reply to Blocking of PPPoE

Find out what TCP or UDP port PPPoE uses and restrict packets targeting it. Problem solved. I don't know off hand what the port is, but this is the quickest way to block this traffic without driving yourself nuts with sniffers and protocol analyzers.

DLink routers?

by JDSAL In reply to Block the TCP/UDP port it ...

You're using dlink router/switches in your business network? Assuming that you must be content with that fact that you cannot get parts for dlink equipment overnight or probably not at all.

