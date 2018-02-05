try
F2 or F10 to get in the Bios, I don't think it is Delete on a Dell System. I guess your only real hope is to call "support" and try to convince them to send you new parts (maybe try swapping the RAM first). Otherwise, in new Dells, I have seen all manner of parts be bad, mobo, HDD etc. so you may have quite the search on your hands. Soon someone will tell you post in Q&A, so you can give that a try too.
This is a little late, but...
I had the same problem - BSOD during Windows installation on a clean, never-been-used workstation.
To fix the problem, I had to go into the BIOS, go down to the harddrive and change the SATA configuration to Autodetect. Then everything worked fine.
Just thought I'd try to help the next guy out.
Does it use SATA or IDE?
I had the same problem on a new GX755 tower, and found out that it was the SATA settings in the Bios. They had the sata operation set to AHCI because they were booting off a DVD rom to install the image. Once it was changed to Legacy mode, the OS booted just fine.
If you are using SATA hard drives then try changing the operation mode to either ATA or Legacy.
The delete key might be because of a stuck key or bad keyboard. Try a new keyboard of you can.
It Works!
I changed the mode to ATA and it's working just fine.
System Details:
Dell Precision M4400
8GB RAM
320GB HDD
OS: Windows Server 2003 R2 64bit
do this
may be bios is disable on the motherboard so check the jumpers on the board.or if possible give me the name of the motherboard.
Blue Screen during install
when booting from XP cd I get blue screen with error message on it. Tried 2 different cd's and I know the copy is good.
stop: 0x0000007b(0xf7934524,0xc00000034,0x00000000x0x00000000)
i have seen this on another dell and was never ever able to get it up and running.
This is a new system right off the line!
I also cant get into the bios at startup with the delete key...which makes me think that may be part of the problem.
